Governor and teachers from around the state preparing for upcoming school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly is trying to get Kansas schools prepared for what education could look like in the coming months. The governor met virtually with teachers from around the state today.
Teachers shared concerns about having kids out of school. They pointed to a lack of internet access, how grades are calculated, and the different kinds of stress students face. They also say its important to have educators well-trained for the different style of teaching.
Kelly says the state must to be prepared for the possibility of another shutdown. This time, the State Department of Education would have to approve the decision to close schools.
“There really is some parallel planning going on. What could in-school learning look like, but at the same time creating an even more robust package for continuous learning outside of the school building,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.
If students do return to school, districts will have to worry about cleaning and getting protective equipment, as well as the possibility of staggered schedules.
