Governor announces executive orders on driver’s license extension, adult care home licensure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment to keeping Kansans healthy, and keeping Kansas open for business.

E.O. #20-55 provides for the extension of drivers’ licenses that would expire before September 15, 2020, and also sets a staggered deadline for vehicle registrations depending on when a vehicle was purchased. Specific registration deadlines are outlined within the release.

E.O. #20-56 amends regulations on licensure, certification, and registration for persons and Licensure of adult care homes in Kansas put in place by earlier executive orders. The new order narrows the relaxation of regulatory provisions put in place previously and limits those provisions more specifically to adult care homes that have been granted provisional licenses for the purpose of cohorting or isolating residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas residents and businesses have faced new challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and compassion, and have been working hard to protect their family, friends, and neighbors from the threat of the virus,” said Governor Kelly. “These orders will allow Kansans to continue protecting their health and safety, and will be critical to ensure adult care home workers can continue to do their jobs during the pandemic.”

