Governor announces new Kansas Director of Budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Adam Proffitt will serve as the Kansas Director of the Budget.

Proffitt left the administration in June to join Amazon as a finance manager before previously serving as finance director for KDHE’s Division of Health Care Finance. In 2019, he was appointed as the Medicaid director, where he led the KanCare program for Kansas.

Prior to joining the state, Proffitt spent 10 years working at the Payless ShoeSource world headquarters in Topeka, where he held a variety of financial planning and analytic roles, in both their domestic and international lines of business. Proffitt began his professional career at Capitol Federal Savings Bank in Topeka, working as a financial analyst.

Proffitt will replace current Director of the Budget Larry Campbell, who is retiring after a career in both the Kelly administration and six terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.