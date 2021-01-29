Governor announces new secretary for Kansas Department of Labor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Amber Shultz, Lawrence, as the new Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor. Shultz will serve in an acting capacity until the Kansas Senate confirms her as the new head of the agency.

“When we began the search for the permanent Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor, we knew we needed someone who could both lead the agency in its continued efforts to improve services for unemployed Kansans and oversee a complete overhaul of the out-of-date IT system,” Governor Kelly said. “Amber has a wealth of leadership experience when it comes to technology and innovation, and I have no doubt she will hit the ground running at the Department of Labor as we work to modernize the unemployment insurance system.”

Shultz has 25 years of experience in technology related to data and asset management, systems administration, and technical innovation. Most recently, she worked as the General Manager of Municipal Services & Operations Department for the City of Lawrence where she worked to rebuild the city’s enterprise and operational services, facilitate efficient data management, and cultivate superior public service for Lawrence. She has a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kansas.

“I am honored and excited that Governor Kelly has provided me this opportunity to serve,” Shultz said. “I value public service along with utilizing innovation and technology to solve problems, and I will use this experience along with our team to address the challenges ahead.”

Ryan Wright and Brett Flachsbarth have served as acting secretaries during the search.

Governor Kelly announced as part of her proposed budget that the state would allocate $37.5 million to resume the process of modernizing KDOL’s 40-year-old IT system, which had been paused since the beginning of the pandemic.