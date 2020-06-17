Governor celebrates 50 Years of I-70 in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today marked the 50th anniversary of the completion of I-70 in Kansas. The interstate stretches 424 miles across the state.

At the time of completion, Kansas, Missouri, and Pennsylvania were the only states to have a multi-lane I-70.

Fifty years ago, the busiest stretch of I-70 carried an average of 55,000 vehicles a day. Today, that same stretch carries an average of 85,000 vehicles each day

“Kansas’s highways exemplify President Eisenhower’s vision to improve travel throughout the United States,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I’m proud that my administration is building on that model by developing and passing the new Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program this year. Preserving and innovating our state’s infrastructure will be critical to our ongoing efforts to bring new business to Kansas.”

In March, Governor Kelly signed Kansas’ new 10-year transportation program, fittingly named the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE). The program will preserve the state’s existing system and provide flexibility to address current and future infrastructure opportunities and challenges.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower is known as the father of the Interstate system, signing the Federal-Aid Highway Act in June 1956 which created the system and transformed America.

