New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid

In this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and a top Republican legislator are preparing unveil a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) – Kansas’ Democratic governor and a top Republican lawmaker have outlined a new proposal for expanding the state’s Medicaid program.

The deal between Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning announced Thursday breaks an impasse that had allowed a handful of GOP leaders to thwart bipartisan legislative majorities.

The plan would give Kelly the straightforward expansion of state health coverage that she has advocated and cover up to 150,000 additional people.

“We’ll both be working with our respective caucuses in the coming days to get their feedback and buy-in,” Denning said. “But all sides can find something in this bill to like. That means it’s probably about as middle of the road as it can get.”

“This compromise was an important first step, but our work is not over yet,” Kelly said. “Legislators, many of whom were here today, have the ability to bring this over the finish line in the early days of the 2020 session. I am calling on them to do just that.”

Denning would get a version of a program that he has proposed for driving down private health insurance premiums to keep people from dropping existing private plans for Medicaid.

Key elements to address concerns raised from both parties:

Full Medicaid Expansion: The proposal includes a full expansion of Medicaid to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) with a 90/10 match, to be effective no later than January 1, 2021.

Reinsurance: Pending Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approval of a 1332 waiver and release of funding by the State Finance Council, the proposal includes a reinsurance program to be effective no later than January 1, 2022. The agreement also requires the Kansas Insurance Department to complete an actuarial study of the reinsurance proposal and submit to the State Finance Council.

Medicaid Funding: The proposal includes an annual hospital Medicaid expansion support surcharge of up to $35 million, which has been endorsed by the Kansas Hospital Association, to be effective July 1, 2021. This compromise proposal does not require a tax increase.

Promoting Personal Responsibility: The agreement includes a robust work referral program that promotes self-reliance for non-working Medicaid beneficiaries while limiting costly administrative red tape that drives up overall costs to taxpayers. Enrollees within the expansion population will make a modest contribution for health services through monthly premiums of up to $25 per month, or $100 for a family of four, as proposed in House Bill 2066. The bill does not contain any lockouts. Instead, it collects unpaid premiums through the state’s debt setoff program. A hardship provision is also included.

Rural Health Care Innovations: The proposal creates an advisory committee within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to support rural hospitals in assessing viability and identifying new delivery models, strategic partnerships and implementing financial and delivery system reform to improve the health of rural communities.

Ascension Via Christi statement:

“Ascension Via Christi extends our appreciation to Gov. Laura Kelly and Sen. Jim Denning for reaching an agreement on expanding Medicaid in Kansas. Ascension Via Christi, along with the Kansas Hospital Association and many other healthcare organizations, have been advocating for Medicaid expansion for the past eight years as a way to make sure that all of our citizens have access to care. Expanding Medicaid will bring hundreds of millions in federal dollars to our state, giving Kansans residents increased access to health care coverage while supporting healthcare providers and our entire Kansas economy. Across Ascension’s markets we know that expanded Medicaid has enhanced access to coverage and care, resulted in more appropriate utilization of services, and has created financial security among the poor and vulnerable. Our ministry’s support of Medicaid expansion is rooted in our mission to serve all persons, with special attention to those who are poor and vulnerable, and to protect and promote the inherent dignity of all human life from conception until natural death.”

