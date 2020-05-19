Governor Kelly announces Kansas Board of Pharmacy appointments

In this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and a top Republican legislator are preparing unveil a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Erick Axcell, Lawrence, and Andrew Truong, Wichita, to the Kansas Board of Pharmacy Tuesday.

The purpose of the Board is to license and register entities conducting business related to the practice of pharmacy, and to protect public health and welfare against unprofessional, improper and unauthorized practice of pharmacy.

Axcell is the owner of Jayhawk Pharmacy in Lawrence. Truong is the registered manager of Walgreens Community Pharmacy in Wichita.

“Erick and Andrew are highly-qualified individuals in the pharmaceutical industry,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m confident they will work well with the Board to protect the state’s public health.”