Governor Kelly drops extension of food assistance to some

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has dropped a policy that extended food assistance to thousands of Kansas adults even though they failed to meet a work requirement.

Kelly acted Thursday in response to a threat from Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt to file a lawsuit over the policy change.

“At the request of House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, Attorney General Derek Schmidt has sent me a letter asking me to withdraw the new policy and remove assistance from these vulnerable Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “Some are youth aging out of foster care, some are homeless veterans, and many are people struggling with mental health issues. He based this decision on interpretation of Kansas law. “

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature argued that the policy change made in May violated a 2015 law imposing work requirements and other restrictions on food and cash assistance recipients.

Kelly said she believes her administration’s policy was “legally defensible” but engaging in a lengthy court battle was not worth the cost to taxpayers.

The state extended food assistance this month to 5,500 adults due to lose it. Kelly’s administration had planned to help them again in August and September.