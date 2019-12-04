Governor Kelly lights capitol tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly kicked off the holiday season on Tuesday by lighting the tree in a ceremony at the Capitol.

Kelly said this is one of the fun things she gets to do as governor. However, she also shed a serious note on the hope that the tree will remind legislators of values such as kindness, compassion, caring for one another and respecting all people during the upcoming 2020 Legislative Session.

“It (the tree) just makes it warm and charming and an awesome place to be,” Kelly said. “It’s good to be governor.”

Kelly said she hopes this holiday season brings Kansans together and uniting around the need to move the state forward.

Kelly will also participate in lighting a menorah and attending a Kwanzaa celebration later this month to honor other religions.

