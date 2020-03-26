Governor Kelly responds to backlash over closing Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Following Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order, K-12 schools in the state are closed for the remainder of the school year in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor’s decision was met with backlash from parents, as well as Kansas lawmakers, saying it was an overreach of power. However, the Governor says that, while she understands the circumstances are not ideal, she stands by her decision to close the schools.

“I was the mother of school-age kids, at one point. I know the disruption this causes for families, so I’m completely empathetic. But it really was something that we needed to do to protect the health and safety of all Kansans,” said the Governor.

Governor Kelly added that she applauds all Kansas educators and school staff for going above and beyond for their students as they switch to online learning.

“They are just responding to this in ways that are unbelievable. I’ve heard stories of teachers riding around neighborhoods in their cars wishing all the kids well,” said Governor Kelly. “These same teachers have been putting together online materials or grab-and-go academic packets if kids don’t have access to online.”