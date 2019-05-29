Governor Kelly to tour areas impacted by tornado on Thursday The sky begins to clear over a destroyed home after a tornado touched down in a neighborhood south of Lawrence, Kan., near US-59 highway and N. 1000 Road on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The past couple of weeks have seen unusually high tornado activity in the U.S., with no immediate end to the pattern in sight. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) [ + - ] A destroyed home sits in a neighborhood after it was hit by a tornado on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, south of Lawrence, Kan., near US-59 highway and N. 1000 Road. The past couple of weeks have seen unusually high tornado activity in the U.S., with no immediate end to the pattern in sight. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) [ + - ] A family tries to gather their belongings after a tornado destroyed their home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in a neighborhood south of Lawrence, Kan., near US-59 highway and N. 1000 Road. The past couple of weeks have seen unusually high tornado activity in the U.S., with no immediate end to the pattern in sight. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) [ + - ] Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Laura Kelly is praising emergency personnel a day after tornadoes struck Kansas.

Tornadoes were reported in Douglas, Leavenworth, Mitchell, Russell, Trego and Wyandotte Counties last night.

The governor's office says she is working closely with emergency management personnel, Major General Lee Tafanelli and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate resources to assess the damage and needs of the communities.

"Kansas is experiencing a historic month of extreme weather - from tornadoes to heavy rain and flooding to severe thunderstorms. This is challenging for our emergency personnel and local officials across the state. I want to sincerely thank all of our local, state, federal partners and voluntary organizations who are working very hard, long hours to keep people safe, assist communities and give neighbors a place to shelter. The State of Kansas is grateful."

The governor will not tour the impacted areas today in order to allow emergency management personnel to complete search and rescue and other lifesaving missions and perform damage assessments. She will tour the areas on Thursday.

If you would like to help, the governor suggests donating to the American Red Cross.