Governor Kelly to tour areas impacted by tornado on Thursday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Governor Laura Kelly is praising emergency personnel a day after tornadoes struck Kansas.
Tornadoes were reported in Douglas, Leavenworth, Mitchell, Russell, Trego and Wyandotte Counties last night.
The governor's office says she is working closely with emergency management personnel, Major General Lee Tafanelli and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate resources to assess the damage and needs of the communities.
"Kansas is experiencing a historic month of extreme weather - from tornadoes to heavy rain and flooding to severe thunderstorms. This is challenging for our emergency personnel and local officials across the state. I want to sincerely thank all of our local, state, federal partners and voluntary organizations who are working very hard, long hours to keep people safe, assist communities and give neighbors a place to shelter. The State of Kansas is grateful."
The governor will not tour the impacted areas today in order to allow emergency management personnel to complete search and rescue and other lifesaving missions and perform damage assessments. She will tour the areas on Thursday.
If you would like to help, the governor suggests donating to the American Red Cross.