Governor Kelly to try again to reorganize social services

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Governor Laura Kelly plans to try a second time to reorganize Kansas’ social services after the Republican-controlled Legislature blocked the move last year.

Kelly announced Monday that she will issue an order next week creating a single Department of Human Services to administer programs for children, families, the disabled, and older Kansas residents.

Her plan would combine the Department for Children and Families with the Department for Aging and Disability Services.

Kelly said a single department would provide “easier access” to services but Republicans have been skeptical. They can prevent a reorganization by voting it down in one chamber.

The House blocked Kelly’s plan last year.