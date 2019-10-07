Governor launches design of economic development strategy

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Statehouse 3_1520525360490.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s launching the state’s first formal strategy in 30 years to strengthen economic development.

Kelly pledged Monday to work with industries and economic development specialists to write a comprehensive plan to speed economic growth. A report is expected by March 2020.

The project will be coordinated by the Kansas Department of Commerce and the McKinsey consulting firm.

Secretary of Commerce David Toland says the state has lagged in key economic indicators such as GDP growth, population growth and labor participation.

Toland said the goal of the project is to make Kansas “best in class.” Economic development professionals, business leaders and Department of Commerce staff will make up a steering committee that will guide the planning and development of the plan, called the “Framework for Growth.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories