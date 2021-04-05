Governor Laura Kelly signs new bills into law

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three bills have been signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly.

Senate Bill 118 would establish a procedure by which a city or county may assume the powers, responsibilities and duties of a special district within the city’s corporate boundary or the country’s boundaries. A ‘special district’ includes airport authorities, cemetery districts, drainage districts, fire districts, industrial districts, library districts, port authorities, rural water districts, sewer districts and rural watershed districts.

Senate Bill 64 would amend the Kansas Private and Out-of-State Postsecondary Education Institution Act (Act) to clarify the State Board of Regents’ (Board) authority over private and out-of-state institutions.

Senate Bill 2063 would revise the benefits for members of the Kansas Police and Firemen’s Retirement System (KP&F) who are Tier II members, meaning those employees hired since July 1, 1989, who are disabled and ultimately die due to a “service-connected” condition, as that term is defined by law. The bill would apply to deaths that occurred on and after January 1, 2017, and would designate these amendments to law as the Michael Wells Memorial Act.