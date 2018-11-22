Governor orders paid parental leave for state employees

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Gov. Jeff Colyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Parental leave will now be available for all state employees under an executive order signed by Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer Wednesday. The order goes into effect immediately and applies to both parents if they work for the state.

Colyer’s order states that time spent by new parents bonding and nurturing their infant is linked to better health and development.

Under the order every parent who is the primary caregiver will receive six weeks of paid parental leave. Secondary caregivers will receive three weeks of paid leave. Both instances call for the employee to be given 100 percent of his or her salary.

The new policy will apply to more than 17,000 state employees. Colyer said that 14 other states and the District of Columbia have paid parental leave for their employees.