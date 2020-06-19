Governor proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today was joined by the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Committee to sign a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Kansas, in recognition of the celebration of the ending of slavery in our nation.

“Juneteenth is an opportunity to recognize our nation’s conflicting history, reflect on our struggle to reach true freedom for all Americans, and pledge to continue fighting to end systemic racism. As Kansans, we can and must do better.”

The proclamation recognizes that, following the creation of Juneteenth in 1865, African Americans continued to fight for equality and fairness while serving in America’s wars and conflicts, exemplifying courage, patriotism, and exhibiting patience with grace in the face of violence, segregation, and Jim Crow Laws.

“Today, while we are remembering the importance of Juneteenth in our country’s history, I urge all Kansans to join me in making a commitment to end systemic racism in our country,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration is committed to making Kansas a more equitable place for everyone who chooses to call this state their home.”

The proclamation continues: “in the ongoing national dialogue of the meaning of freedom, Kansans remain committed to ensuring the value and dignity of all people; and

“Whereas, the struggle for freedom and justice for all people must be continuously remembered and honored; and

“Now therefore, I, Laura Kelly, Governor of the state of Kansas, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution of the State of Kansas, do hereby proclaim June 19th, 2020 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Kansas and I urge all citizens to join in this observation.”

