Governor releases statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold DACA

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released a statement on the United States Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court to uphold protections for Dreamers was the right one. Dreamers have contributed much to our communities and to our economy, and ending DACA would have cost our state more than $335.9 million every year,” Gov. Kelly said. “There are more than 6,000 DACA recipients in Kansas — they serve in our military, work in our hospitals, teach our kids, and pay taxes. They were brought here as children, this is their home, they belong here.”

The Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

