Governor seeks to use cash reserves to pay off debt

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing that Kansas burn through more than half of its cash reserves to pay off some debt early.

The proposed budget she released Thursday would do that while taking longer to close a long-term funding gap for the state pension system for teachers and government workers.

Kelly’s budget director, Larry Campbell, outlined her spending blueprint during a joint meeting of the House and Senate budget committees.

He called it a “plan to restore fiscal responsibility.”

Her spending plan anticipates expanding Kansas’ Medicaid program at a cost of $35 million a year to the state.

The Governor’s full budget recommendation can be viewed here.

