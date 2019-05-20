Governor signs Claire and Lola’s Law today

Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 28 today.

The bill provides an affirmative defense against prosecution for possession of certain use of cannabidiol with tetrahydrocannabinol to treat certain medical conditions. It also prohibits state agencies and political subdivisions from initiating child removal proceedings based on parent’s possession or use of cannabidiol treatment.

“I’m pleased to sign Claire and Lola’s bill into law today,” Kelly said. “This is the first step in addressing the health needs of many Kansans, but we still have a long way to go. I’m hopeful the legislature will review this issue comprehensively next session.”

Kelly signed SB 28 into law this afternoon, which will take effect on July 1, 2019. It brings the total number of bills signed into law to 66, with three being vetoed, and one becoming law without her signature.

Back in February 2016, the parents of Claire and Lola, the bill’s namesake, Gwen and Scott Hartley shared their story with KSN News and the challenges and joys their family faces with two daughters with microcephaly. They shared their story with the legislature in March, 2019, hoping it could help Lola. Their daughter Claire passed away in December, 2018.