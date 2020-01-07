Governor turns to pensions for budget breathing room

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing that Kansas give itself more breathing room in its budget by slashing annual payments to its pension system for teachers and government workers.

Kelly on Monday offered a new version of a plan that the Republican-controlled Legislature spiked last year.

Kelly’s proposal would allow the state to take 10 years longer to close a long-term gap in the funding for the state pension system.

The move would free up tens of millions of dollars each year to use on schools and social services. But it’s not clear that her new plan will fare better than last year’s.

