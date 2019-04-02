Governor wants action on Medicaid; Senate president says ‘not going to happen’

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference Tuesday morning in Topeka demanding action on Medicaid expansion.

“I’m disappointed that Senate leadership continued to block any action on Medicaid expansion,” said Governor Kelly. “No hearings. No vote.”

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, fired back after Kelly talked to the media.

“Not only is Medicaid fueling an entitlement crisis and bankrupting states across the nation, it is delivering substandard care to its enrollees,” said Wagle.

Some Kansans say they are watching closely.

“I’ve talked with so many people, and they are not getting the care they need,” said Kevin, Wichita resident. “And people don’t know and it’s a battle.”

Kevin said he doesn’t really follow politics. But he is following this issue in Topeka because of his health issues. Kevin says he could benefit from Medicaid expansion.

Kelly on Tuesday called on the Kansas Senate leadership to allow a vote on Medicaid expansion this week.

Almost two weeks ago, a bipartisan coalition in the Kansas House passed Medicaid expansion by a vote of 69 to 54 and sent it to the Senate. The bill has seen no action.

“I’m disappointed that Senate leadership continued to block any action on Medicaid expansion. No hearings. No vote. Nothing but a request for an interim study on the issue,” said Governor Kelly. “By design, the legislation I presented was very similar to a plan that passed the legislature in 2017 with strong bipartisan support. That’s why I’m disappointed with Senate leadership for blocking the debate and the committee process.”

Kelly said studies have show that expanding Medicaid has reduced poverty rate, grown jobs in healthcare and lowered levels of uncompensated care for health facilities.

Senate President Susan Wagle said Medicaid expansion is not going to happen.

“The governor just called for the Senate to pass a bill that Bernie Sanders, a socialist, endorsed. That is not going to happen in the Kansas Senate,” she said. “I believe Medicaid needs reform, not expansion.”

Wagle said Kansas already has a long list of the poor, the elderly and children who are waiting for health care now and that expanding Medicaid would add to that backlog.

“Adding more people, especially those able-bodied adults will further exasperate Medicaid’s further underlying problems,” Wagle said.

Wagle said Medicaid recipients receive “substandard care with worse outcomes than those covered by their own insurance” quoting research.

Those who provide medical assistance to low-income Kansans say they are also closely following this debate.

“We believe in expanding Medicaid. It’s something that we have advocated for the last four to five years and so it’s something we continue to watch,” said Juven Nava with GraceMed in Wichita. “I feel like this year is as close as any other year. We have a Governor who fully supports it.”

Wagle said a bill would be put in an interim and studied over the summer. She said President Donald Trump prefers to fix health care.

“He (Trump) is hoping to fix it. Republicans have to come together on new ideas to address this problem. Since Obamacare was enacted, costs have become very unaffordable to most Americans.”

Governor Kelly says she is still fighting to get a bill on the floor of the Senate for a vote on Medicaid expansion.

“I have never been one to give up,” said Governor Kelly. “I will keep fighting for the cause.”

