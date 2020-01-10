Governor’s State of the State address to be broadcast live on TV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time since 2015, the Governor’s State of the State address will be broadcast on live television in Kansas.

During the annual State of the State speech, Governor Laura Kelly will report to the Kansas Legislature and to the state on her administration’s priorities for the 2020 Legislative Session.

The State of the State address will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The address will broadcast on Smoky Hills Public Television, KTWU in Topeka, and KPTS in Wichita.

Check your local PBS network listings for information on live and replayed State of the State broadcast on those stations.

