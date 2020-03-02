Governor’s Tax Council considers taxing exempt services

Live Now
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Ark City closing some public facilities Arkansas City - USD 470 Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Mark Arts Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Read to Succeed suspended at all schools until further notice. Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

Governor’s Tax Council considers taxing exempt services

Capitol Bureau

by: Lindley Lund

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform met on Friday to hear recommendations from the Tax Policy Center and Tax Foundation.

Among those recommendations were creating a sales tax on services that otherwise would be exempt, including ones performed at barbershops, beauty and nail salons and other personal care services.

“I think that it’s worthwhile to look at exemptions,” Steven Morris, co-chair of the council and former senator, said. “We have two dogs and we pay sales tax on grooming those dogs, but we don’t have to pay sales tax when we get our own hair cut.”

This would be estimated to create an additional $50 million in revenue in the state, however, Morris said this would not be enough for the state’s budget.

The last time legislators attempted to do this was in 2017 in HB 2384. The bill quickly died on the House floor.

“It’s always a good idea to broaden the base, but every time you broaden the base you have a constituency who doesn’t want to pay taxes,” said Donna Ginther, director of The Institute for Policy and Social Research and economics professor at the University of Kansas.

The committee will meet again in May or June to decide whether to recommend taxing these services for Governor Laura Kelly.

