Hispanic Day urges Hispanic Kansans to vote, fill out census

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It was Hispanic Day at the Kansas Capitol on Wednesday.

The day is dedicated to promoting advocacy and representation for Hispanic and Latino Kansans. The day’s events included speeches from politicians including Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers, and Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia.

There were also educational discussions and panels, such as the importance of registering to vote and staying in touch with what’s happening in both local and state government. This year, there was a big push for attendees to fill out their 2020 Census forms.

“Without the support from the money that will come through the census, our communities will be very negatively impacted because then we won’t have the resources to sustain the communities,” explained Aude Negrete, Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino Affairs Commission.

Participants were also encouraged to vote in the upcoming elections and even run for local and state offices.