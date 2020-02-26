Home repairs, transparency addressed in property tax bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers worked on multiple bills Tuesday that could address how much you’re paying in property taxes.

One bill says if you make normal repairs, such as replacing a window or painting your house, your taxes shouldn’t go up.

Supporters said this would be an incentive for people to fix run-down houses.

Lawmakers said some Kansans aren’t fixing up their homes because they don’t want to pay more in taxes.

The bill would not include new construction, like adding on an additional room. That would still make a house’s appraisal still go up.

The Senate also voted in favor of a bill that would show why a local government is raising its taxes. That bill requires local cities and counties to provide notices and hold public hearings before raising taxes if it increases revenues from the previous year.

“So that we do have transparency, so that individuals know when their property taxes are going up, and that they can react in the beginning, not after you get your statement when it’s too late,” Parker Representative Caryn Tyson, sponsor of the bill, said.

The bill had bipartisan support in the Senate.

“It’s a very transparent process,” Baldwin City Representative Tom Holland said. “They have a meeting and they explain why they’re raising or they’re increasing the budget.”

Final action on the bills is on Wednesday, and if passed, it would head to the House.

