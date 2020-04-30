Hospitals beginning to return to normal work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As Kansas nears the end of the statewide stay-at-home order, hospitals are slowly begging to return to normal. This includes seeing patients for scheduled, non-emergency appointments and also starting to perform non-emergency and elective surgeries once again.

Doctors from the University of Kansas Health System say Kansas hospitals are taking all of the proper measures to keep patients safe. They say, if you need to go in for an appointment or to get help, you shouldn’t worry about getting the coronavirus.

“It’s safer to be here than probably in your local grocery store. Mostly because of the diligence that we’ve had about being careful and making sure our patients are safe,” said Dr. Sean Kumer, University of Kansas Health System.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there has been a significant decline in the number of hospitalizations over the last couple of weeks due to the coronavirus.