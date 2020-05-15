“I was appalled” – Governor Kelly says of Senators’ KDOL comments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Kelly is pushing back against Senate lawmakers.

Senators on the Kansas Commerce Committee took jabs at the Kansas Department of Labor, its staff as well as Governor Kelly at their meeting on Thursday. The committee heard from people who have had their unemployment checks delayed. Many legislators say that the Governor and Labor Secretary Delia Garcia need to put more effort into fixing the issues.

Governor Kelly said that comments made by some of the senators were uncalled for.

“I was appalled at the behavior of some of the legislators yesterday,” Kelly said at her Friday press conference, “If they want to take cheap political shots, come after me. Do not go after my staff who are working day and night trying to help the people of Kansas.”

The Commerce Committee suggested hiring more people to answer phones, extending KDOL operating hours, or implementing an email system. Governor Kelly said the best way to fix the issues with the unemployment system is to replace the more than 40-year-old, outdated computer system.

“That’s the problem, is the computer system is over 40 years old and held together by duct tape and gum and needs to be replaced and should have been replaced,” said the Governor.

State funds would need to be allocated to replace the KDOL computer system, which would be costly.