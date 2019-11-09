It’s National Veterans Small Business Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — This week is the 6th annual National Veterans Small Business Week. Each year, the U.S. Small Business Administration recognizes the journey a veteran takes to owning their own business. For Kansas auto shop owner Michael Luellen, it was his training in the military that led him to his career of more than 30 years.

Michael served in the United States Army as a mechanic, stationed both stateside and in Germany. When he returned from service, he continued working as a mechanic, eventually opening his own shop Shorey Automotive.

Michael says the military training helps make great future business owners.

“In the military, it’s hard work. You’re up early, to bed late. You work hard every day,” he explains. “They teach you that and they instill that into you and I think it shows when a veteran gets a business.”

Michael says he runs his shop with the best certified technicians and is happy to continue serving his community. He encourages people to support veteran-owned small businesses as well as support veterans that are patrons at businesses.