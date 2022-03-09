TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced that, as of Wednesday, Janet Stanek has been appointed to serve as the Secretary for the KDHE after a Senate vote.

“As a skilled and qualified leader in the world of health care, Secretary Stanek is well equipped to handle the changing scope public health has taken since the beginning of the pandemic,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The state is in good hands with the thoughtfulness, collaboration, and sound judgment she brings to the agency.”

Her appointment came after a vote in the Kansas Senate on March 9. Stanek has previously served as the Director of the State Employee Health Benefits Program and has over 35 years of experience in various healthcare leadership positions across the country. She also served as the chief operating officer for 21 years at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

“I have been impressed with the work of the KDHE team, particularly in leading the state’s response to the pandemic,” Stanek said, “I look forward to continue to work with the entire team and our stakeholders throughout the State to build on their outstanding work as we move out of the pandemic and into the future.”

Stanek is replacing the position vacated by former KDHE Secretary Lee Norman on Nov. 19, 2021.