KanDrive provides up-to-date look at Kansas roads during winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some areas of Kansas were met with difficult winter weather conditions on the roads Monday. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of the resources available to them.

On the KDOT website, you can find a link to KanDrive. This site has interactive maps that show road closures and road conditions year-round. This includes up to date descriptions on the amount of snow covering the road which is labeled either seasonal, partially covered, completely covered, and closed.

A new feature on the KanDrive website is cameras that provide live feeds on Kansas roads so you can check the road before you make your drive.

“KanDrive is our resource for getting any kind of information to the public out there; whether it be floods, whether it be road construction, whether it be weather incidents due to snow and ice,” says Kevin Hennes a GIS Analyst with KDOT.

Hennes says roadway information is collected from across the state and updated frequently to provide the most up to date information on the website.

In addition to using KanDrive, you can also call 5-1-1 for road condition updates.

