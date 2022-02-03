TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans could be eligible for a tax rebate of up to $500 as soon as this summer.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced her plans for the rebate in her State of the State address last month. Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the Governor’s office, told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email on Thursday that the promised tax relief will depend on whether lawmakers approve the Governor’s budget plan this year.

“So long as the Legislature approves Gov. Kelly’s plan, the goal is to begin processing rebates by summer of 2022,” Fletcher stated. “This rebate would be available to Kansas residents who filed a 2020 tax return in the 2021 calendar year.”

According to the spokesman, if the Governor’s plan is approved, Kansas residents who filed as married filing jointly would receive $500, and Kansas residents who filed with any other filing status would receive $250.

Fletcher said there is no need to apply for the rebate. The Department of Revenue will review data from all Kansas resident tax filers who filed a 2020 tax return during 2021 and will automatically process the rebate based on the filing status of the resident.

Lawmakers have to approve the budget before the end of the session this year. For Governor’s full budget recommendation, click here.