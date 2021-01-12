Kansas abortion opponents see mandate from 2020 elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents say elections last year that made the Kansas Legislature more conservative showed that voters support putting a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot next year.
Anti-abortion lawmakers introduced separate but identical versions of their proposal Tuesday in the House and Senate.
It would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.
Abortion opponents failed last year to get the same proposal on the ballot when a few House Republicans resisted having voters decide its fate in the August primary instead of the November general election.
