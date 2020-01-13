Kansas adjutant general Tafanelli plans to retire in March

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli plans to retire in March. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the decision Monday.

Tafanelli, who has been adjutant general since 2011, will retire on March 31.

The adjutant general is responsible for the Kansas Army and Air National Guard, as well as administering the divisions of emergency management and homeland security.

Kelly praised Tafanelli for his leadership and said his efforts helped Kansas in may ways, particularly during natural disasters. Tafanelli also once served in the Kansas House of Representatives.

