Kansas AG wants to crack down on indoor vaping

Capitol Bureau

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The state’s top prosecutor wants to crack down on indoor vaping.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday in a news release that he wants the Kansas Indoor Clean Air Act to also cover vaping and has crafted legislation to make the change.

The law prohibits smoking in most public places, including workplaces, public buildings, bars and restaurants.

Schmidt says there is “no logical reason to protect indoor vaping in public places where indoor smoking is already prohibited by law.”

Schmidt said that medical professionals suggest secondhand vape aerosol particles, like secondhand smoke, are harmful to people who inhale them.  

