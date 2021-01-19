Kansas anti-abortion measure clears first legislative hurdle

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution has cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature as abortion opponents move quickly to try to get it on the ballot. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the measure on a voice vote Tuesday.

A debate by the full Senate could come later this week.

The proposed amendment would overturn a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

The House has a separate but identical proposal before a committee that could vote on it Thursday.

Abortion opponents are moving quickly because they’re worried that the COVID-19 pandemic could cut the Legislature’s session short.