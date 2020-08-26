Kansas at “the end of the first quarter” of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The state’s top doctor is warning Kansans that we are just at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, used a sports reference to make his point at his Wednesday afternoon press conference.

“If this were a football game, my estimate is that we’re about at the end of the first quarter,” said Secretary Norman. “I think we still have quite a number of months ahead of us.”

In just two days, Kansas saw 1,536 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths. According to the White House, Kansas has the 16th highest case rate and the 6th highest positive test rate in the country. 33% of Kansas counties are in the red or yellow zone; meaning they have a high or above average case rate. Across the midwest, cases are increasing, according to Dr. Norman.

“As the number of cases are reducing in some of the southern states, ditto that for the Northeast, it’s showing that the midwestern states are picking up,” explained Norman.

Norman added that this is a cause for concern ahead of the start of flu season in the coming months.

“This would be a great year to make sure that we really push and get the highest influenza vaccination rate possible,” said Norman. “There’s still a lot of COVID0-19 patients in hospitals and those in prior years haven’t been there during the influenza season; and in prior years the influenza season can really stress the space.”

The coronavirus vaccine is still in the works. Secretary Norman said he would be happy if it was released by the end of the year, but that is not guaranteed.