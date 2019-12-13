Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt named nation’s most ‘Outstanding’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has been named Outstanding Attorney General for 2019 by the National Association for Attorneys General.

Schmidt said this is a great privilege to be recognized, and that it is a reflection on the good work that his office has done over the last nine years.

“I hope that Kansans will look at this and say that this is confirmation that their attorney general’s office is focused on the right things, the types of things that an attorney general’s office ought to be doing on behalf of its citizens,” Schmidt said.

The attorney general has worked toward combatting elder abuse and human trafficking this year, and plans to continue working to detect and investigate elder abuse crimes, Schmidt said.

“It’s a growing area of need, it’s an area the state was really behind in many ways just a few years ago,” Schmidt said. “We continue to try to build that capacity and do the right thing.”

Schmidt was nominated for the award by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

This is his third term serving as Kansas attorney general, and has three years remaining in this term.