Kansas attorney general launches campaign for governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Attorney General Derek Schmidt has launched his campaign for Kansas governor.
Schmidt’s kickoff Tuesday came after weeks of heightened visibility for the three-term Republican because of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s debates over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schmidt is the first major Republican to formally announce a candidacy for the right to challenge Kelly in 2022, though former GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer signaled his plans to run Friday.
Lawmakers have boosted Schmidt’s visibility by pushing legislation to give the attorney general a check on the governor’s power during future emergencies.
Schmidt said if elected governor he would focus on making Kansas a state where hard work is rewarded, where the question is how to grow Kansas and not government, and where the state operates efficiently and effectively. He said that requires confronting head on our most difficult problems and disagreements.
He’s clashed with Kelly during the pandemic. He criticized the Kelly administration for mismanagement – losing hundreds of millions of tax dollars to unemployment fraudsters while Kansans in need wait for months, insisting on vaccinating healthy young prisoners before high-risk law-abiding seniors, and ordering local businesses, schools and churches closed instead of trusting Kansans.
The Kansas Democratic Party responded saying:
“Derek Schmidt is a cookie-cutter politician cut in the same mold as Sam Brownback and Kris Kobach. He has traded official favors for campaign contributions, spread lies about the legitimacy of our elections to win political favor with the far-right members of his party, and cost Kansas taxpayer millions of dollars defending Kobach’s unconstitutional lawsuits.
“Returning to Brownback’s failed policies of broken budgets and underfunded public schools would sabotage Kansas’ economic recovery from COVID-19 and hurt students returning to school and trying to make up for lost time.
“Unlike Schmidt, Governor Kelly has consistently shown strong leadership during very challenging times. First, she came into office and cleaned up the Brownback mess – balancing the budget and fully funding our schools, all without a tax increase. Now she’s making sure Kansans recover from COVID-19 and get back on their feet.”KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt