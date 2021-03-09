Kansas attorney general launches campaign for governor

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he’s pushing with other Republicans to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature the power to overturn state agencies’ administrative regulations, at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Behind him are Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., right, R-Olathe. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Attorney General Derek Schmidt has launched his campaign for Kansas governor.

Schmidt’s kickoff Tuesday came after weeks of heightened visibility for the three-term Republican because of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s debates over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schmidt is the first major Republican to formally announce a candidacy for the right to challenge Kelly in 2022, though former GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer signaled his plans to run Friday.

Lawmakers have boosted Schmidt’s visibility by pushing legislation to give the attorney general a check on the governor’s power during future emergencies.

Schmidt said if elected governor he would focus on making Kansas a state where hard work is rewarded, where the question is how to grow Kansas and not government, and where the state operates efficiently and effectively. He said that requires confronting head on our most difficult problems and disagreements.

He’s clashed with Kelly during the pandemic. He criticized the Kelly administration for mismanagement – losing hundreds of millions of tax dollars to unemployment fraudsters while Kansans in need wait for months, insisting on vaccinating healthy young prisoners before high-risk law-abiding seniors, and ordering local businesses, schools and churches closed instead of trusting Kansans.

