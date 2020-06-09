Kansas Bar Association offers free legal help over the phone

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Free legal help from the Kansas Bar Association (KBA) is available to anyone who needs it.

According to KBA Director, Patricia Byers, the association has been getting an influx of calls in recent days from people seeking legal help on many topics. On the second Thursday of each month, the KBA offers a ‘Call-a-Lawyer’ program. People can call to speak with an attorney — free of charge. Callers will be matched with a lawyer that specializes in the area of the caller’s need.

No topic is off-limits on the call. Common legal issues right now, like unemployment appeals, evictions, or even protest arrests are welcome.

“That’s our goal, is to help the public without having to hire an attorney because there’s so many people that don’t have the money,” said Byers.

If you are interested in speaking with a lawyer, call (800)928-3111. They will be taking calls from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday night.

The KBA can also help find a lawyer, depending on the type of case and location.

“We have our database and we find attorneys in that county that do that particular case,” explained Byers. “We reach out to them to see if they would be willing to talk to the client.”

For the lawyer referral program call 1(800) 928-3111 or email kanconnect@ksbar.org.

If you are not able to call in during the monthly free phone call, the KBA offers the KanAsk-a-Lawyer program. For $2 per minute, you can speak with an attorney about your case. Find more information on this program here.

All lawyers are members of the Kansas Bar Association.