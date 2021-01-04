Kansas’ December tax collections up $13.6 million compared to last fiscal year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas’ December total tax collections continue to outperform the estimate.

Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%, for the month with $770.2 million collected. That is a $13.6 million, or 1.8%, increase from December of fiscal year 2020.

“While it appears that receipts are relatively stable, we must continue to be prudent and exercise caution as we move forward,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Additionally, we are still determining the full impact that the recent federal COVID-19 relief package will have on state receipts.”

For December, retail sales tax collections were $201.9 million; a $6.9 million, or 3.6%, increase from the estimate. That is 0.5%, or $995,601, more than the same month of last fiscal year. Compensating use tax collections grew 34.4%, or $13.4 million, over last December with the collection of $52.1 million. That’s $7.1 million, or 15.9%, more than estimated.

“With the 2020 tax filing season starting this month, we will get a clearer picture of the economic implications the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the last ten months and how to address those issues,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

Individual income tax collections were $306.7 million; an increase of 2.2%, or $6.7 million, above the estimate. These collections were $9.5 million, or 3.0%, less than the same month of last fiscal year. Corporate income tax collections were $99.2 million for the month; $39.2 million, or 65.4%, more than estimated. That is $8.5 million, or 9.4%, more than last December.

Please find the revenue numbers here.