Kansas Department of Labor addresses concerns of unemployed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) presented updates on the state’s unemployment system to the 2020 Special Committee on Economic Recovery Monday, showing a decline of 11,800 jobs or 4.4% compared to last year. Kansas has seen a decline of 3,400 jobs this year.

According to the report, the unemployment insurance data indicates a larger increase in unemployment than the unemployment rate estimates.

Fraud has been a consistent concern in 2020. The report claims KDOL has stopped over 160,000 fraudulent claims, while receiving 2,300 fraudulent claims a day.

The report outlines specifics on how KDOL is combatting fraudulent claims. Also, KDOL has publicly said their system is outdated and needs to be modernized.