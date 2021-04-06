Kansas Department of Labor requests proposals for new Unemployment Insurance system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor is moving forward to modernize the state’s over 40-year-old Unemployment Insurance system.

A request for proposal (RFP) went out last week. The RFP is a document that announces details about a project, as well as solicits bids from companies.

The department is already receiving proposals and will review them, look at the backgrounds, and begin negotiations.

“Pretty much the entire enterprise system that we have now that as you know has been pretty antiquated, and as I like to say duct-taped and bubble gummed together from the previous modernization efforts,” said Secretary Amber Shultz.

Secretary Shultz said they plan to expedite the update as much as possible while working to keep the current system stable.

“Over the past year, we have been able to stabilize our underlying systems which were not equipped to handle the volume of pandemic-related claims or the complexity of the new federal programs,” she added.

The Kansas Legislature is considering Governor Laura Kelly’s $37.5 million budget request to replace KDOL’s aging system.

“It will not be cheap—fixing a system that has been neglected for 40-plus years never is—but failing to act is not an option. I will continue working with the legislature to get this critical project done. We owe it to the people of Kansas,” said Gov. Kelly.

The modernization could take three to five years to complete. It could cost the state between $40 and $50 million.

KDOL Deputy Secretary Brett Flachsbarth said the pandemic and economic downtown reinforced just how important it is to modernize now. Many Kansans have been frustrated over not receiving benefit payments timely. The department also dealt with cases of fraud.

“I definitely recognize that there are still claimants out there who are waiting to get paid, but as we go forward with stabilizing, more and more claimants are going to be paid,” Secretary Shultz said.

Since March 15, 2020, KDOL has paid out over 4.2 million weekly claims totaling over $2.8 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

Gov. Kelly has blamed past administrations for not taking up modernization efforts.