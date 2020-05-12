Kansas driver’s license offices begin to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Driver’s license offices in Kansas are starting to reopen after almost two months of being shut down because of the coronavirus.

Terry Rollf of Osage City drove hours to try to find an open driver’s license office.

“I think they should do it all digital or on the app,” Rollf said. “It’d be more convenient right now.”

However, the state is hoping to make it easier for Kansans, like Rollf, by reopening their driver’s license offices altogether.

“People need their driver’s licenses, and we’ve got new drivers coming on,” David Harper, director of the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles, said. “We’ve got some people that are having different sanctions removed off of their licenses, and a lot of those things are things you just have to do by coming into the office.”

The offices, once they reopen, are going to look different.

Now, gloved and masked staff will take visitor’s temperatures and ask a set of questions to screen for coronavirus, Harper said.

Additionally, services are only accepted by appointments only. All services will still be provided, aside from driving tests, Harper said.

“Before all this happened people that did appointments were coming in and being served in less than ten minutes,” Harper said. “So, we’re hoping if we have those staged at the right time intervals that the wait times won’t increase dramatically and we’ll be able to process the demand.”

Eleven offices reopened Tuesday across the state, and the rest will reopen later this week and next, Harper said.

Beginning on Tuesday, the following offices will reopen by appointment only: