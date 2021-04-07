Kansas education funding held up by school ‘choice’ proposal

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning. Conservative GOP lawmakers in Kansas are pushing a proposal to allow parents to use state dollars to pay for private schooling for children who are struggling in public schools. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans want to allow some Kansas parents to use state dollars to pay for private schooling for their children.

They’re trying to make legislative approval of their plan a condition for funding public schools.

State senators and House members were in talks Wednesday on the final version of a measure that could tie funding for public education and initiatives designed to give parents of K-12 students who are at risk of failing more alternatives to public schools.

The GOP-controlled House last week approved a bill that would set up education savings accounts for at-risk students with tax dollars normally earmarked for public schools.

