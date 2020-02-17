Kansas elections chief’s security plan causes local unease

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official in Kansas is pushing to make the state’s central voter registration database more secure by changing how counties tap into it.
Some local officials are nervous about what they see as a big project in an unusually busy election year.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab has told county election officials that he wants them to use dedicated tablets, laptops or computers not linked to their counties’ networks to access the state’s voter registration database. He is promising to use federal funds to cover the costs.
