Kansas elections chief’s security plan causes local unease

In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, photo, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Topeka, Kan. Schwab has told county election officials that he wants them to change how they access the state’s voter registration database in an effort to make it more secure. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official in Kansas is pushing to make the state’s central voter registration database more secure by changing how counties tap into it.

Some local officials are nervous about what they see as a big project in an unusually busy election year.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab has told county election officials that he wants them to use dedicated tablets, laptops or computers not linked to their counties’ networks to access the state’s voter registration database. He is promising to use federal funds to cover the costs.

But some county election officials are nervous about such a huge undertaking in an election year.

LATEST STORIES: