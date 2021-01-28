Kansas eyes allowing concealed carry for people under 21

Kansas state Rep. Blake Carpenter, left, R-Derby, talks to Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, after a House committee meeting on a bill that would allow people under 21 to carry concealed weapons with a special state permit, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Carpenter supports the measure, arguing that people 18, 19 or 20 have served in the military and can be responsible gun owners. (AP Photo/Andy Tsubasa )

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas gun rights supporters are pushing to lower the age for concealed carry of firearms from 21 to 18.

Rep. Blake Carpenter and a Kansas State Rifle Association lobbyist on Wednesday told a state house committee that Kansans under 21 already are allowed to carry guns openly but are breaking the law if they put on a coat to cover a holster.

Gun safety advocates criticized the bill, saying younger people have less developed decision-making abilities.

Permit holders would have to complete a background check and undergo gun safety training.