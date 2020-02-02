Kansas GOP, Kellyanne Conway celebrate Sen. Pat Roberts

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNT) – United States Senator Pat Roberts is retiring after nearly four decades representing the state of Kansas in Washington, D.C. A celebration was held for Senator Roberts at the 2020 Kansas GOP Convention.

Senator Roberts said he reflects on his career and is proud of many things that he and his team were able to get done, but he says the thing he will miss the most is serving the people.

“Every once in while you would really hit a home run for somebody. That constituent service I think, as I look back on things we’ve been able to do, the other things make headlines, but maybe that’s the top thing,” said Senator Roberts.

Senior Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, was asked by Senator Roberts to be the keynote speaker at his retirement celebration. Conway said Senator Roberts has had a significant impact on not only Kansas but the United States.

“Some of us feel like he’s just getting started and we’re sorry to see him leave Washington but wow is he leaving on a high note,” said Conway. “Some of the work that Senator Roberts has been doing over so many decades has really come to fruition just in the last couple weeks or months.”

Conway said Washington will also miss Senator Roberts’ incredible storytelling and sense of humor.

“I like to say he’s one of the few people in Washington who actually talks more than I do and that’s saying something,” joked Conway.

Senator Roberts says, even in retirement, he will continue to serve the people of Kansas.

“I’m not leaving anywhere. I’m not leaving Kansas, we’re going to sprint to the finish line,” said Roberts.

Roberts added that he is most looking forward to being able to watch a little more television in retirement, including some Kansas sports.

Senator Roberts’ retirement leaves an open seat in the U.S. Senate. The election for the open seat will take place in November of 2020.

LATEST STORIES: