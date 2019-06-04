Kansas GOP leaders: Food assistance policy breaks state law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican legislators are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of breaking Kansas law with a new policy on food assistance.

But the Department for Children and Families is standing by the policy it set last month to make it easier for non-working adults to keep food assistance.

GOP House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins demanded in a letter Tuesday that Kelly rescind the policy. The department will extend assistance month by month to some able-bodied adults without children instead of cutting it off because the recipient isn’t working or enrolled in job training.

Hawkins said the policy violates a 2015 law setting stricter food and cash assistance rules. Republican Senate President Susan Wagle said lawmakers would hold Kelly accountable.

The department said the policy helps young adults aging out of foster care.

