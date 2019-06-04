Kansas GOP leaders: Food assistance policy breaks state law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican legislators are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of breaking Kansas law with a new policy on food assistance.

The policy set last month by the Department for Children and Families makes it easier for adults who are not working to keep receiving food assistance.

GOP House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins demanded in a letter Tuesday that Kelly rescind the policy. It says the department will extend assistance month-by-month to some able-bodied adults without children instead of cutting it off because the recipient isn’t working or enrolled in job training.

Hawkins said the policy violates a 2015 law setting stricter food and cash assistance rules. Republican Senate President Susan Wagle said lawmakers would hold Kelly accountable.

The department and Kelly did not immediately respond to the criticism.

