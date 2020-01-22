Breaking News
Crash closes northbound I-235 at Kellogg
1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Berean Academy Canton-Galva - USD 419 Centre - USD 397 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Elk Valley - USD 283 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haviland - USD 474 Hesston - USD 460 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - USD 418 Osborne County - USD 392 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Russell County - USD 407 Salina Area Technical College Skyline Schools - USD 438 Solomon - USD 393 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Sterling - USD 376 Twin Valley - USD 240 Waconda - USD 272 West Elk - USD 282

Kansas GOP looks to put own mark on state’s Medicaid expansion

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Medicaid-Expansion-generic-file-MGFX_1533507712410.jpg

Kansas Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Conservative Republican lawmakers are looking to modify a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas by adding two provisions that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly opposes.

GOP conservatives want to insert a work requirement for able-bodied adults who receive the state’s Medicaid health coverage under the expanded program.

They’re also looking to add a “right of conscience” provision that would allow medical personnel to decline for religious reasons to provide services such as abortion, birth control and gender reassignment care.

Chairman Gene Suellentrop said Tuesday that the Senate health committee will consider those ideas when it debates Medicaid expansion.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories